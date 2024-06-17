Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Australia Participate 2024 DoD Warrior Games

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Maurice Moore 

    DoD Warrior Games

    International Team Australia during sports familiarization as their team prepared for wheelchair rugby. The adaptive sports featured in the DoD Warrior Games are a part of the larger DoD Warrior Care program.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 21:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928246
    VIRIN: 240620-A-LO506-5986
    Filename: DOD_110397977
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Australia Participate 2024 DoD Warrior Games, by SGT Maurice Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #WarriorGames24 #WG24

