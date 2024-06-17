State of Fort Carson 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. David S. Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, delivers the State of Fort Carson address June 20, 2024 at Founder’s Field on Fort Carson, Colorado. Doyle spoke to the 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson and Colorado Springs community on the importance on strengthening the relationships we established over the last year, including agreements with Douglass and El Paso counties. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Theodosius Santalov)