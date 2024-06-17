Maj. Gen. David S. Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, delivers the State of Fort Carson address June 20, 2024 at Founder’s Field on Fort Carson, Colorado. Doyle spoke to the 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson and Colorado Springs community on the importance on strengthening the relationships we established over the last year, including agreements with Douglass and El Paso counties. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Theodosius Santalov)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 18:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928233
|VIRIN:
|240620-A-YN770-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110397556
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, State of Fort Carson 2024, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT