    State of Fort Carson 2024

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Courtesy Video

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. David S. Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, delivers the State of Fort Carson address June 20, 2024 at Founder’s Field on Fort Carson, Colorado. Doyle spoke to the 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson and Colorado Springs community on the importance on strengthening the relationships we established over the last year, including agreements with Douglass and El Paso counties. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Theodosius Santalov)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 18:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928233
    VIRIN: 240620-A-YN770-1001
    Filename: DOD_110397556
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Steadfast and Loyal
    Ready People
    Forward Mindset

