    88th RD & Ft. McCoy Community Leader Engagement

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bob Yarbrough 

    88th Readiness Division

    Community Leaders from across Wisconsin and Illinois came to Fort McCoy to learn about the training and facilities their taxpayer dollars pay for at the installation. Maj. General Matthew Baker hosted Federal and State legislators, Army Reserve Ambassadors, Chamber members, and other community leadership. The day included a tour of the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC), an aerial tour of the training areas in a UH-60 Blackhawk, a round in the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) and a look at other simulators, and some time at a live fire range, where participants saw a promotion and spent some time with U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 16:29
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

