Community Leaders from across Wisconsin and Illinois came to Fort McCoy to learn about the training and facilities their taxpayer dollars pay for at the installation. Maj. General Matthew Baker hosted Federal and State legislators, Army Reserve Ambassadors, Chamber members, and other community leadership. The day included a tour of the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC), an aerial tour of the training areas in a UH-60 Blackhawk, a round in the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) and a look at other simulators, and some time at a live fire range, where participants saw a promotion and spent some time with U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 16:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928213
|VIRIN:
|240620-A-YK713-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110397321
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 88th RD & Ft. McCoy Community Leader Engagement, by SSG Bob Yarbrough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Community Outreach
Leadership Exercise
