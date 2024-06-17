88th RD & Ft. McCoy Community Leader Engagement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Community Leaders from across Wisconsin and Illinois came to Fort McCoy to learn about the training and facilities their taxpayer dollars pay for at the installation. Maj. General Matthew Baker hosted Federal and State legislators, Army Reserve Ambassadors, Chamber members, and other community leadership. The day included a tour of the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC), an aerial tour of the training areas in a UH-60 Blackhawk, a round in the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) and a look at other simulators, and some time at a live fire range, where participants saw a promotion and spent some time with U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers.



