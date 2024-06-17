New Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, Vice Adm. John Wade, provides a video update and explains his three priorities for Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024: safety, environmental stewardship, and professionalism. Twenty nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John B. Hetherington)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 15:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928210
|VIRIN:
|240618-N-DC740-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_110397306
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, RIMPAC Commander Provides Update and Priorities to all Participants, by PO1 John Hetherington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
