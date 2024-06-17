Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIMPAC Commander Provides Update and Priorities to all Participants

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class John Hetherington 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    New Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, Vice Adm. John Wade, provides a video update and explains his three priorities for Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024: safety, environmental stewardship, and professionalism. Twenty nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John B. Hetherington)

    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    RIMPAC 2024; Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024; Integrated; Prepared; Partners; 3rd Fleet

