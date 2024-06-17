Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day Gun Salute

    CUBA

    05.20.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Raphael McCorey 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Memorial Day with a 21-minute gun salute. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Raphael McCorey)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 15:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 928207
    VIRIN: 240613-N-XB470-1001
    Filename: DOD_110397107
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CU

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    AFN
    Memorial Day
    NAVSTAGuanatanamo Bay

