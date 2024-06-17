Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salute to Summer Sports Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez III 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, Families and community members participate in a golf scramble and flag football as part of the Salute to Summer celebration at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 18, 2024. The events served to enhance cohesiveness and to bring together as many people across the organization as possible. Salute to Summer events such as the division run, Marne Tattoo, golf scramble, leadership development series, flag football and concert provide a way to extend gratitude to our Families and community, for their unwavering support of our Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez III)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 14:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928198
    VIRIN: 240618-A-XS985-1001
    Filename: DOD_110396974
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute to Summer Sports Day, by SGT Bernabe Lopez III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Flag Football
    Golf Scramble
    Rock of the Marne
    Salute to Summer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT