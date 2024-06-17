Salute to Summer Sports Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, Families and community members participate in a golf scramble and flag football as part of the Salute to Summer celebration at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 18, 2024. The events served to enhance cohesiveness and to bring together as many people across the organization as possible. Salute to Summer events such as the division run, Marne Tattoo, golf scramble, leadership development series, flag football and concert provide a way to extend gratitude to our Families and community, for their unwavering support of our Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez III)