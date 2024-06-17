Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FLNG XCTC Introduction Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Video by Orion Oettel 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Robert Carruthers introduces an Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 13:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928197
    VIRIN: 240620-O-ZJ709-4929
    Filename: DOD_110396961
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLNG XCTC Introduction Video, by Orion Oettel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Florida
    XCTC
    FLNG
    lines of effort
    FLNG Always Ready
    FLNG Always There

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT