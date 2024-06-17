MRTC Soldiers Validate Global Medic 24 at Fort Hunter Liggett

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Reserve Soldiers from the Medical Readiness Training Command explain the importance of the observer-trainer-coach role they take on while participating in Global Medic 2024 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. Global Medic is an exercise that tests the skills of medical Soldiers and their commands in various situations to ensure they are well adapted and can provide crucial care to many types of patients.