Army Reserve Soldiers from the Medical Readiness Training Command explain the importance of the observer-trainer-coach role they take on while participating in Global Medic 2024 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. Global Medic is an exercise that tests the skills of medical Soldiers and their commands in various situations to ensure they are well adapted and can provide crucial care to many types of patients.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 12:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928195
|VIRIN:
|240607-A-RJ211-5467
|Filename:
|DOD_110396831
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, MRTC Soldiers Validate Global Medic 24 at Fort Hunter Liggett, by MSG Alexandra Hays, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT