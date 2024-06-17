Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRTC Soldiers Validate Global Medic 24 at Fort Hunter Liggett

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Alexandra Hays  

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Army Reserve Soldiers from the Medical Readiness Training Command explain the importance of the observer-trainer-coach role they take on while participating in Global Medic 2024 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. Global Medic is an exercise that tests the skills of medical Soldiers and their commands in various situations to ensure they are well adapted and can provide crucial care to many types of patients.

    This work, MRTC Soldiers Validate Global Medic 24 at Fort Hunter Liggett, by MSG Alexandra Hays, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Army Reserve
    Fort Hunter Ligett
    large scale combat operations
    Global Medic 24

