Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retirement Ceremony Honoring SgtMaj James K. Porterfield

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Jhomil Bansil, Charles Marsh and Thomas Paul

    U.S. Northern Command

    Marine Corps Lt. Gen. (retired) Mark Wise presided over the retirement for Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 14, 2024. In a Change of Responsibility ceremony just prior to the retirement, Porterfield relinquished the position of Command Senior Enlisted Leader for North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command to Chief Master Sgt. to Chief Master Sgt. John Storms. Sergeant Maj. of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, served as the keynote speaker and thanked Porterfield for his nearly 36 years of service. (Department of Defense video by Thomas Paul, Jhomil Bansil, and Chuck Marsh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 12:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928193
    VIRIN: 240614-D-NE677-1002
    PIN: 240618-A
    Filename: DOD_110396787
    Length: 01:04:52
    Location: COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement Ceremony Honoring SgtMaj James K. Porterfield, by Jhomil Bansil, Charles Marsh and Thomas Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NORAD
    U.S. Northern Command
    SgtMaj James K. Porterfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT