Retirement Ceremony Honoring SgtMaj James K. Porterfield

Marine Corps Lt. Gen. (retired) Mark Wise presided over the retirement for Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 14, 2024. In a Change of Responsibility ceremony just prior to the retirement, Porterfield relinquished the position of Command Senior Enlisted Leader for North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command to Chief Master Sgt. to Chief Master Sgt. John Storms. Sergeant Maj. of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, served as the keynote speaker and thanked Porterfield for his nearly 36 years of service. (Department of Defense video by Thomas Paul, Jhomil Bansil, and Chuck Marsh)
|06.14.2024
|06.20.2024 12:43
|Video Productions
|928193
|240614-D-NE677-1002
|240618-A
|DOD_110396787
|01:04:52
|COLORADO, US
|1
|1
