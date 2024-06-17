Retirement Ceremony Honoring SgtMaj James K. Porterfield

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Corps Lt. Gen. (retired) Mark Wise presided over the retirement for Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 14, 2024. In a Change of Responsibility ceremony just prior to the retirement, Porterfield relinquished the position of Command Senior Enlisted Leader for North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command to Chief Master Sgt. to Chief Master Sgt. John Storms. Sergeant Maj. of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, served as the keynote speaker and thanked Porterfield for his nearly 36 years of service. (Department of Defense video by Thomas Paul, Jhomil Bansil, and Chuck Marsh)