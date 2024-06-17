D-day 80 years ago

Eighty years ago today, nearly 160,000 Allied Soldiers (73,000 of which were American troops) stormed the beaches of Normandy to free Europe from Nazi occupation. Operation Overlord began.
To the families of those who lost loved ones, we will never forget the sacrifices made. May their bravery inspire our men and women of the Armed Forces to continue to defend freedom from oppression and hatred of all forms.
