    D-day 80 years ago

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Nicholas Spinelli 

    Moncrief Army Health Clinic

    Eighty years ago today, nearly 160,000 Allied Soldiers (73,000 of which were American troops) stormed the beaches of Normandy to free Europe from Nazi occupation. Operation Overlord began.

    To the families of those who lost loved ones, we will never forget the sacrifices made. May their bravery inspire our men and women of the Armed Forces to continue to defend freedom from oppression and hatred of all forms.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 14:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928188
    VIRIN: 240606-D-UL826-1001
    Filename: DOD_110396754
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

