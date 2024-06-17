Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Christian Soto and Senior Airman Ashley Crist

    71st Flying Training Wing

    There are tales told of an instructor pilot in the 71st Flying Training Wing who can teach any student. There are myths about an instructor who patiently trains world-class pilots while growing world-class leaders. An instructor who has more experience in the cockpit of training aircraft than most pilots earn in their entire careers. They call him “Legend.”

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 12:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928184
    VIRIN: 240606-F-CD382-1001
    Filename: DOD_110396692
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: US

    Vance Air Force Base

    TAGS

