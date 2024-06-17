Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army birthday, Fort Sill-style

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill celebrated the Army birthday with cake and cannon fire. Those on Fort Sill and in the surrounding area were invited to the celebration.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 11:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928182
    VIRIN: 240614-A-GO806-9467
    Filename: DOD_110396603
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army birthday, Fort Sill-style, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    birthday
    fort sill
    Army
    sound of freedom

