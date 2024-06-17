Fort Sill celebrated the Army birthday with cake and cannon fire. Those on Fort Sill and in the surrounding area were invited to the celebration.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 11:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928182
|VIRIN:
|240614-A-GO806-9467
|Filename:
|DOD_110396603
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army birthday, Fort Sill-style, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
