B-Roll of 156th CBCS Borinquen Dragon Exercise

B-roll of Airmen assigned to the 156th Combat Communication Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, during the Borinquen Dragon Exercise at Punta Borinquen Radar Site, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, June 5, 2024. The Borinquen Dragon Exercise was a hands-on training exercise directed to build and maintain network functions from the ground up while fostering teamwork and developing cyber skills by employing a full-capacity small communications package and reinforcing combat communications deployment capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)