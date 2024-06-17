Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll of 156th CBCS Borinquen Dragon Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AGUADILLA, PUERTO RICO

    06.05.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    B-roll of Airmen assigned to the 156th Combat Communication Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, during the Borinquen Dragon Exercise at Punta Borinquen Radar Site, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, June 5, 2024. The Borinquen Dragon Exercise was a hands-on training exercise directed to build and maintain network functions from the ground up while fostering teamwork and developing cyber skills by employing a full-capacity small communications package and reinforcing combat communications deployment capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 11:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928180
    VIRIN: 240611-Z-AP021-1001
    Filename: DOD_110396570
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: AGUADILLA, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of 156th CBCS Borinquen Dragon Exercise, by A1C Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Communications
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    156th CBCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT