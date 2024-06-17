Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Albanian special operations forces soldiers perform stress fire training as part of a joint combined exchange training near Tirana, Albania, Feb. 27, 2024. Albania special operations forces and the 10th SFG(A) conducted JCET to enhance interoperability and strengthen military readiness, teamwork, and joint confidence while promoting peace and stability in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Baker)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 10:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928174
|VIRIN:
|240227-A-MB608-4097
|Filename:
|DOD_110396288
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|TIRANA, AL
This work, Albania JCET Exercise February 26-27, by SSG Nathan Baker and SFC Tim Beery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
