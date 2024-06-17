Albania JCET Exercise February 26-27

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928174" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Albanian special operations forces soldiers perform stress fire training as part of a joint combined exchange training near Tirana, Albania, Feb. 27, 2024. Albania special operations forces and the 10th SFG(A) conducted JCET to enhance interoperability and strengthen military readiness, teamwork, and joint confidence while promoting peace and stability in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Baker)