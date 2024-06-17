Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Albania JCET Exercise February 26-27

    TIRANA, ALBANIA

    02.27.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Baker and Sgt. 1st Class Tim Beery

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Albanian special operations forces soldiers perform stress fire training as part of a joint combined exchange training near Tirana, Albania, Feb. 27, 2024. Albania special operations forces and the 10th SFG(A) conducted JCET to enhance interoperability and strengthen military readiness, teamwork, and joint confidence while promoting peace and stability in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Baker)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 10:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928174
    VIRIN: 240227-A-MB608-4097
    Filename: DOD_110396288
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: TIRANA, AL

    TAGS

    United States
    Albania
    Green Beret
    Stronger Together
    SOFinEurope

