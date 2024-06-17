Marine Minute: 23-24 (AFN Version)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 167 conduct close air support and simulated casualty evacuation drills during Distributed Aviation Operations Exercise (DAOEx) 24 near the U.S. Navy Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center on Andros Island, Bahamas, June 5, 2024. The photo of the week was taken by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole, featuring U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, firing M4 carbines as part of a Combat Marksmanship Program live-fire deck shoot aboard the HMAS Adelaide (L01) during the Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal, in the Arafura Sea, June 5, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Pollich)