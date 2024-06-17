U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 167 conduct close air support and simulated casualty evacuation drills during Distributed Aviation Operations Exercise (DAOEx) 24 near the U.S. Navy Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center on Andros Island, Bahamas, June 5, 2024. The photo of the week was taken by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole, featuring U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, firing M4 carbines as part of a Combat Marksmanship Program live-fire deck shoot aboard the HMAS Adelaide (L01) during the Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal, in the Arafura Sea, June 5, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 10:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|928172
|VIRIN:
|240611-M-BL153-2593
|Filename:
|DOD_110396236
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Minute: 23-24 (AFN Version), by LCpl Samantha Pollich and LCpl Steven Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
