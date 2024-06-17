Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: 23-24 (AFN Version)

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Pollich and Lance Cpl. Steven Wells

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 167 conduct close air support and simulated casualty evacuation drills during Distributed Aviation Operations Exercise (DAOEx) 24 near the U.S. Navy Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center on Andros Island, Bahamas, June 5, 2024. The photo of the week was taken by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole, featuring U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, firing M4 carbines as part of a Combat Marksmanship Program live-fire deck shoot aboard the HMAS Adelaide (L01) during the Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal, in the Arafura Sea, June 5, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Pollich)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 10:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 928172
    VIRIN: 240611-M-BL153-2593
    Filename: DOD_110396236
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Marine Minute: 23-24 (AFN Version), by LCpl Samantha Pollich and LCpl Steven Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HMLA 167
    MRFD
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    DAOEx

