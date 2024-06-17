U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Sophanna Kong is a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist assigned to the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, June 6, 2024. Kong has served in the Minnesota National Guard for nearly 15 years and is currently deployed as part of Task Force Spartan. Outside of military service, Kong works as an assisted living resident coordinator. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 09:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928166
|VIRIN:
|240620-Z-DY230-1700
|Filename:
|DOD_110396139
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Why I Serve: Sgt. First Class Sophanna Kong, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
