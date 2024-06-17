Why I Serve: Sgt. First Class Sophanna Kong

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928166" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Sophanna Kong is a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist assigned to the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, June 6, 2024. Kong has served in the Minnesota National Guard for nearly 15 years and is currently deployed as part of Task Force Spartan. Outside of military service, Kong works as an assisted living resident coordinator. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)