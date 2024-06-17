Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve: Sgt. First Class Sophanna Kong

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Sophanna Kong is a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist assigned to the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, June 6, 2024. Kong has served in the Minnesota National Guard for nearly 15 years and is currently deployed as part of Task Force Spartan. Outside of military service, Kong works as an assisted living resident coordinator. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 09:36
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Red Bulls
    U.S. Army
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Why I Serve
    Soldier Feature

