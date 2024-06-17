Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCAFRICA hosts JKE with African Partners

    KISMAYO, SOMALIA

    01.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Special Operations Command Africa conducted a joint knowledge exchange with the Somali National Army-Danab Special Engagement Cell and Kenya Defence Forces in Kismayo, Somalia, January 10-16, 2024. The JKE included sessions sharing expertise on weapons handling, key leader engagements, combat medical care, and communication techniques. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 09:35
    Location: KISMAYO, SO

    Somalia
    1CTCS
    Kenya
    SOCAF

