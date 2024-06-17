SOCAFRICA hosts JKE with African Partners

U.S. Special Operations Command Africa conducted a joint knowledge exchange with the Somali National Army-Danab Special Engagement Cell and Kenya Defence Forces in Kismayo, Somalia, January 10-16, 2024. The JKE included sessions sharing expertise on weapons handling, key leader engagements, combat medical care, and communication techniques. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)
|01.15.2024
|06.20.2024 09:35
|Package
|928164
|062024-F-PU499-9001
|DOD_110396096
|00:02:01
|KISMAYO, SO
|1
|1
