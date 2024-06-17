Why I Serve: Spc. Kacie Diaz, the making of a leader

U.S. Army Spc. Kacie Diaz serves as a medic assigned to the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operation. Diaz enlisted in 2021 and is currently serving on her first deployment. She says her favorite part about serving is the friendships she develops and having the opportunity to grow as a person. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
