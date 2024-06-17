Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve: Spc. Kacie Diaz, the making of a leader

    06.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Kacie Diaz serves as a medic assigned to the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operation. Diaz enlisted in 2021 and is currently serving on her first deployment. She says her favorite part about serving is the friendships she develops and having the opportunity to grow as a person. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    TAGS

    Red Bulls
    Medic
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Why I Serve
    Soldier Feature

