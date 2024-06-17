U.S. Army Captain Gary Senecal, 402nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD) commander, 1st Lt. Charles Crocco, an emergency care nurse assigned to the 947th FRSD and Spc. Malik Simpson, a practical nursing specialist assigned to the 402nd FRSD, discuss their involvement during a real world situation that happened while they were participating in the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa's Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) currently taking place in N’Djamena, Chad. MEDREX is a medical readiness exercise program, planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), that allow military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that build and strengthen treatment capabilities, resulting in lasting relationships between the partners. (U.S. Army video by Major Edward McBride)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 10:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|928159
|VIRIN:
|240620-A-QB331-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110395977
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|N’DJAMENA, TD
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army Reserve Soldiers discuss real world events during Medical Readiness Exercise in Chad, by MAJ Edward McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT