US Army Reserve Soldiers discuss real world events during Medical Readiness Exercise in Chad

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928159" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Captain Gary Senecal, 402nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD) commander, 1st Lt. Charles Crocco, an emergency care nurse assigned to the 947th FRSD and Spc. Malik Simpson, a practical nursing specialist assigned to the 402nd FRSD, discuss their involvement during a real world situation that happened while they were participating in the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa's Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) currently taking place in N’Djamena, Chad. MEDREX is a medical readiness exercise program, planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), that allow military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that build and strengthen treatment capabilities, resulting in lasting relationships between the partners. (U.S. Army video by Major Edward McBride)