U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors from the Recruit Training Regiment welcomed educators from the recruiting stations in Milwaukee, Oklahoma City, and the Twin Cities to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California, as part of the Educators Workshop, June 18, 2024. Participants of the workshop visited MCRD San Diego to observe recruit training and gain a better understanding about the transformation process recruits undergo to become United States Marines. Educators also received classes and briefs on the benefits that are provided to service members in the United States armed forces. (Department of Defense video by Brandon Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 11:00
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Drill Instructors Welcome Educators, by Brandon Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
