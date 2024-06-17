Drill Instructors Welcome Educators

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors from the Recruit Training Regiment welcomed educators from the recruiting stations in Milwaukee, Oklahoma City, and the Twin Cities to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California, as part of the Educators Workshop, June 18, 2024. Participants of the workshop visited MCRD San Diego to observe recruit training and gain a better understanding about the transformation process recruits undergo to become United States Marines. Educators also received classes and briefs on the benefits that are provided to service members in the United States armed forces. (Department of Defense video by Brandon Williams)