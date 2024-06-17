Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drill Instructors Welcome Educators

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Video by Brandon Williams 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego       

    U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors from the Recruit Training Regiment welcomed educators from the recruiting stations in Milwaukee, Oklahoma City, and the Twin Cities to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California, as part of the Educators Workshop, June 18, 2024. Participants of the workshop visited MCRD San Diego to observe recruit training and gain a better understanding about the transformation process recruits undergo to become United States Marines. Educators also received classes and briefs on the benefits that are provided to service members in the United States armed forces. (Department of Defense video by Brandon Williams)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 11:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928156
    VIRIN: 240618-M-CV144-5342
    Filename: DOD_110395954
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

