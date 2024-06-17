Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MTX 4-24: Fixed Lane Ascension and Descension

    BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2024

    Video by Cpl. Isaiah Smith 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, practice fixed lane ascension and dissension during Mountain Training Exercise 4-24 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, June 19, 2024. The exercise includes a variety of scenarios to test the Marines’ adaptability and resilience, simulating real-world environmental challenges they might face. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)

    TAGS

    climbing
    MARFORRES
    MFR
    mountain training
    MTX-24

