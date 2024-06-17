U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, practice fixed lane ascension and dissension during Mountain Training Exercise 4-24 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, June 19, 2024. The exercise includes a variety of scenarios to test the Marines’ adaptability and resilience, simulating real-world environmental challenges they might face. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 01:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928140
|VIRIN:
|240619-M-VB811-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110395559
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MTX 4-24: Fixed Lane Ascension and Descension, by Cpl Isaiah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT