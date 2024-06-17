Bersama Warrior 24| B-Roll

Bersama Warrior is an annual joint and bilateral exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces. This is the 10th iteration of Bersama Warrior and the focus is on staff understanding tactics, techniques and procedures of each others services to coordinate and plan for the scenario they were given at the beginning of the exercise. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)
