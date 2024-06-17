OEM JLTV Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), participate in an original equipment manufacturer joint light tactical vehicle (JLTV) maintenance training course on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, June 4, 2024. The purpose of the course is to provide Marines with 3rd MLG the skills necessary to maintain and fix their own JLTVs. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu)