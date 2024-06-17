OEM JLTV Course

U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), participate in an original equipment manufacturer joint light tactical vehicle (JLTV) maintenance training course on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, June 4, 2024. The purpose of the course is to provide Marines with 3rd MLG the skills necessary to maintain and fix their own JLTVs. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu)
06.03.2024
06.20.2024
Video Productions
CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
