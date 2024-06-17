Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OEM JLTV Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.03.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), participate in an original equipment manufacturer joint light tactical vehicle (JLTV) maintenance training course on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, June 4, 2024. The purpose of the course is to provide Marines with 3rd MLG the skills necessary to maintain and fix their own JLTVs. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 00:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928135
    VIRIN: 240610-M-RE828-1001
    Filename: DOD_110395467
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OEM JLTV Course, by LCpl Thomas Vu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JLTV
    Training
    Motor T
    3rd MLG
    3rd SG(X)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT