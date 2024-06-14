Pacific News: June 14, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928134" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific News: US Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 24-3 fire Mark-19 40mm automatic grenade launchers and M-250 caliber heavy machine guns at Mount Bundy Training Area, Australia. Bersama Warrior 2024 is being conducted in Malaysia to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. A US Air Force C-130J Super Hercules and a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III are operating out of Northwest Field of Guam in support of Valiant Shield.