    Pacific News: June 14, 2024

    JAPAN

    06.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: US Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 24-3 fire Mark-19 40mm automatic grenade launchers and M-250 caliber heavy machine guns at Mount Bundy Training Area, Australia. Bersama Warrior 2024 is being conducted in Malaysia to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. A US Air Force C-130J Super Hercules and a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III are operating out of Northwest Field of Guam in support of Valiant Shield.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 21:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    News
    Pacific
    INDOPACOM
    2-minute

