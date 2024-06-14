Pacific News: June 14, 2024

On this Pacific News: US Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 24-3 fire Mark-19 40mm automatic grenade launchers and M-250 caliber heavy machine guns at Mount Bundy Training Area, Australia. Bersama Warrior 2024 is being conducted in Malaysia to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. A US Air Force C-130J Super Hercules and a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III are operating out of Northwest Field of Guam in support of Valiant Shield.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2024 21:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|928134
|VIRIN:
|240614-F-WN543-6977
|Filename:
|DOD_110395461
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
