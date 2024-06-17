Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DTRA, CENTCOM and its Middle Eastern partners conducted the Regional Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Symposium in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain.

    BAHRAIN

    06.19.2024

    Video by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    DTRA, CENTCOM and its Middle Eastern partners conducted the Regional Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (RCWMD) Symposium in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain, May 6-8. The main focus was identifying and managing biological risks to strengthen biosafety and biosecurity impacting the region with participation from Egypt, Jordan, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 20:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928129
    VIRIN: 240619-D-HT311-4006
    Filename: DOD_110395339
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: BH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    Cooperative Threat Reduction
    Regional Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction

