DTRA, CENTCOM and its Middle Eastern partners conducted the Regional Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Symposium in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain.

DTRA, CENTCOM and its Middle Eastern partners conducted the Regional Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (RCWMD) Symposium in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain, May 6-8. The main focus was identifying and managing biological risks to strengthen biosafety and biosecurity impacting the region with participation from Egypt, Jordan, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.
|06.19.2024
|06.19.2024 20:32
|Video Productions
|928129
|240619-D-HT311-4006
|DOD_110395339
|00:01:20
|BH
|0
|0
