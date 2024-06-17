DTRA, CENTCOM and its Middle Eastern partners conducted the Regional Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Symposium in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928129" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

DTRA, CENTCOM and its Middle Eastern partners conducted the Regional Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (RCWMD) Symposium in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain, May 6-8. The main focus was identifying and managing biological risks to strengthen biosafety and biosecurity impacting the region with participation from Egypt, Jordan, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.