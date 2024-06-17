Valiant Shield 24: CLB-13 Mass Casualty Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928127" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics, conduct a mass casualty training event in support of exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Palau International Airport, Airai, Palau, June 17, 2024. During the event, simulated casualties were transferred from the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) to the Role II medical field hospital in Palau, demonstrating the joint force’s ability to swiftly triage, transfer and treat patients across the western Pacific. I Marine Expeditionary Force conducts exercises like Valiant Shield to enhance interoperability with allied and partner forces and expand the operational capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)