Valiant Shield 24: CLB-13 Mass Casualty Training

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics, conduct a mass casualty training event in support of exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Palau International Airport, Airai, Palau, June 17, 2024. During the event, simulated casualties were transferred from the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) to the Role II medical field hospital in Palau, demonstrating the joint force’s ability to swiftly triage, transfer and treat patients across the western Pacific. I Marine Expeditionary Force conducts exercises like Valiant Shield to enhance interoperability with allied and partner forces and expand the operational capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)
