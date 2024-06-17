Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Valiant Shield 24: CLB-13 Mass Casualty Training

    AIRAI, PALAU

    06.17.2024

    Video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics, conduct a mass casualty training event in support of exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Palau International Airport, Airai, Palau, June 17, 2024. During the event, simulated casualties were transferred from the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) to the Role II medical field hospital in Palau, demonstrating the joint force’s ability to swiftly triage, transfer and treat patients across the western Pacific. I Marine Expeditionary Force conducts exercises like Valiant Shield to enhance interoperability with allied and partner forces and expand the operational capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Location: AIRAI, PW

    ValiantShield
    IMEFSummerSeries

