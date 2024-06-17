DOD Warrior Games Day Recap - June 19, 2024

Highlight of the Powerlifting weight in, Wheelchair rugby familiarization, and seating volleyball during 2024 DOD Warrior Games at ESPN Worldwide Sport Complex in Orlando Florida. June 19, 2024
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2024 17:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928126
|VIRIN:
|240619-A-QY819-3170
|Filename:
|DOD_110395067
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT