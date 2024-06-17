Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Warrior Games Day Recap - June 19, 2024

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2024

    Video by Capt. David Reyes 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Highlight of the Powerlifting weight in, Wheelchair rugby familiarization, and seating volleyball during 2024 DOD Warrior Games at ESPN Worldwide Sport Complex in Orlando Florida. June 19, 2024

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 17:42
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

    WarriorGames
    WoundedWarriors
    AdaptiveSports
    WG24
    WarriorGames2024

