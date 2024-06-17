U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, and other distinguished visitors tour the NATO-led Coalition Warrior and Interoperability Exploration, Experimentation, Examination Exercise (CWIX) at the Joint Force Training Centre in Bydgoszcz, Poland, June 19, 2024. CWIX is an annual event designed to perfect interoperability between NATO members and partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 04:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928124
|VIRIN:
|240619-M-BL112-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110395065
|Length:
|00:09:49
|Location:
|BYDGOSZCZ, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CWIX 2024 Distinguished Visitor Day, by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
