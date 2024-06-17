Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CWIX 2024 Distinguished Visitor Day

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND

    06.19.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, and other distinguished visitors tour the NATO-led Coalition Warrior and Interoperability Exploration, Experimentation, Examination Exercise (CWIX) at the Joint Force Training Centre in Bydgoszcz, Poland, June 19, 2024. CWIX is an annual event designed to perfect interoperability between NATO members and partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 04:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928124
    VIRIN: 240619-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_110395065
    Length: 00:09:49
    Location: BYDGOSZCZ, PL

    TAGS

    NATO
    USMC
    Interoperability
    Poland
    Marines
    JFTC
    MARFOREUR/AF
    MFEA
    CWIX
    CWIX24
    CWIX 2024

