Retired Tech. Sgt. Justin Wolfe 2024 DOD Warrior Games and Invictus Games 2025 Interview

Retired Tech. Sgt. Justin Wolfe, an athlete with the DOD Warrior Games 2024 Team Air Force and Invictus Games 2025 Team USA, speaks about his recovery journey through adaptive sports during athlete classifications at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 16, 2024. Wolfe explains the classification process, his injuries, and his participation in both the Warrior Games and Invictus Games.