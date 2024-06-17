Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired Tech. Sgt. Justin Wolfe 2024 DOD Warrior Games and Invictus Games 2025 Interview

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey 

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Retired Tech. Sgt. Justin Wolfe, an athlete with the DOD Warrior Games 2024 Team Air Force and Invictus Games 2025 Team USA, speaks about his recovery journey through adaptive sports during athlete classifications at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 16, 2024. Wolfe explains the classification process, his injuries, and his participation in both the Warrior Games and Invictus Games.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 14:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 928119
    VIRIN: 240615-A-OE370-7446
    Filename: DOD_110394958
    Length: 00:18:06
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired Tech. Sgt. Justin Wolfe 2024 DOD Warrior Games and Invictus Games 2025 Interview, by SFC Jeff VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

