    Master Sgt. Ivan Morera 2024 DOD Warrior Games and Invictus Games 2025 Interview

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey 

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Master Sgt. Ivan Morera, an athlete with the DOD Warrior Games 2024 Team SOCOM and Invictus Games 2025 Team USA, speaks about his recovery journey through adaptive sports during athlete classifications at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 16, 2024. Wolfe explains the classification process, his injuries, and his participation in both the Warrior Games and Invictus Games.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 14:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 928118
    VIRIN: 240616-A-OE370-9514
    Filename: DOD_110394956
    Length: 00:14:17
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Master Sgt. Ivan Morera 2024 DOD Warrior Games and Invictus Games 2025 Interview, by SFC Jeff VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    warriorgames
    Invictus Games
    WG24
    WarriorGames2024
    InvictusGames2025
    wounded warriors

