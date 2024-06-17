Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company Pick Up

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, meet their drill instructors on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 15, 2024. These drill instructors will be responsible for training and mentoring their recruits during the 13 weeks of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 09:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Recruit
    Speech
    Drill Instructor
    Scream
