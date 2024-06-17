Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Integrated Training Exercise 4-24: U.S. Reserve Marines execute range 400

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Madisyn Paschal 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, execute Range 400 during Integrated Training Exercise 4-24 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 18, 2024. Range 400 is used to train rifle companies in the techniques and procedures for attacking fortified areas. ITX is the culmination of Marine Forces Reserve’s training cycle as they participate in a live-fire, combined arms exercise as a part of MAGTF operating over vast distances. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madisyn C. Paschal)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 01:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928102
    VIRIN: 240618-M-QJ964-1001
    Filename: DOD_110394407
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Integrated Training Exercise 4-24: U.S. Reserve Marines execute range 400, by LCpl Madisyn Paschal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MFR
    ITX
    R400
    MFRITX424
    ITX424

