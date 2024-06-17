Integrated Training Exercise 4-24: U.S. Reserve Marines execute range 400

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, execute Range 400 during Integrated Training Exercise 4-24 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 18, 2024. Range 400 is used to train rifle companies in the techniques and procedures for attacking fortified areas. ITX is the culmination of Marine Forces Reserve’s training cycle as they participate in a live-fire, combined arms exercise as a part of MAGTF operating over vast distances. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madisyn C. Paschal)