    Integrated Training Exercise 4-24: Marines Conduct Fuel Recovery Exercise in Aircraft C-130

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 4, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve are hosted by Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 234, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, to conduct a fuel recovery exercise in the air in support of Integrated Training Exercise 4-24, at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 18, 2024. ITX is a live-fire and maneuver combined arms exercise designed to train battalion and squadron-sized units in tactics, techniques, and procedures that provides a sustainable and ready operational Reserve force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 01:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928101
    VIRIN: 240618-M-UQ888-1001
    Filename: DOD_110394383
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Integrated Training Exercise 4-24: Marines Conduct Fuel Recovery Exercise in Aircraft C-130, by LCpl Aaron TorresLemus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    marforres
    MFR
    C-130
    ITX
    MCAGCC 29 Palms
    MFRITX424

