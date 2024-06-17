Integrated Training Exercise 4-24: Marines Conduct Fuel Recovery Exercise in Aircraft C-130

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 4, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve are hosted by Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 234, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, to conduct a fuel recovery exercise in the air in support of Integrated Training Exercise 4-24, at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 18, 2024. ITX is a live-fire and maneuver combined arms exercise designed to train battalion and squadron-sized units in tactics, techniques, and procedures that provides a sustainable and ready operational Reserve force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus)