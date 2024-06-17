4th Finance Company Commander Shares Deployment Retrospective

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Lenzi, company commander of the 4th Finance Company, 27th Finance Battalion, reflects on his company’s deployment with the Joint Forces Special Operations in Southwest Asia after a Demobilization Yellow Ribbon event at the Whitestone Armory, Queens, N.Y., June 9, 2024. The Department of Defense's Yellow Ribbon Program offers support workshops for National Guard and Reserve families before, during and after deployments, connecting them and their families with healthcare, education, financial resources and other benefits. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)