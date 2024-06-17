U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Lenzi, company commander of the 4th Finance Company, 27th Finance Battalion, reflects on his company’s deployment with the Joint Forces Special Operations in Southwest Asia after a Demobilization Yellow Ribbon event at the Whitestone Armory, Queens, N.Y., June 9, 2024. The Department of Defense's Yellow Ribbon Program offers support workshops for National Guard and Reserve families before, during and after deployments, connecting them and their families with healthcare, education, financial resources and other benefits. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 21:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|928098
|VIRIN:
|240609-A-RV314-9021
|Filename:
|DOD_110394223
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|QUEENS, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Finance Company Commander Shares Deployment Retrospective, by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
4th Finance Company Commander Shares Deployment Retrospective
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT