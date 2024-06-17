Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Finance Company Commander Shares Deployment Retrospective

    QUEENS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Lenzi, company commander of the 4th Finance Company, 27th Finance Battalion, reflects on his company’s deployment with the Joint Forces Special Operations in Southwest Asia after a Demobilization Yellow Ribbon event at the Whitestone Armory, Queens, N.Y., June 9, 2024. The Department of Defense's Yellow Ribbon Program offers support workshops for National Guard and Reserve families before, during and after deployments, connecting them and their families with healthcare, education, financial resources and other benefits. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 21:39
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 928098
    VIRIN: 240609-A-RV314-9021
    Filename: DOD_110394223
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: QUEENS, NEW YORK, US

