    31st MEU, MRF, BLT 1/4 | VBSS B-Roll

    JAPAN

    06.12.2024

    Video by Cpl. Angel Diaz 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with the maritime raid force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a visit, board, search, and seizure training onboard USS Warrior (MCM 10) at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, June 10, 2024. VBSS is part of maritime interception operations that aim to delay, disrupt, or destroy enemy forces or supplies in the maritime domain. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 23:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928094
    VIRIN: 240613-M-TU861-1001
    Filename: DOD_110394014
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

