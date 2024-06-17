31st MEU, MRF, BLT 1/4 | VBSS B-Roll

U.S. Marines with the maritime raid force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a visit, board, search, and seizure training onboard USS Warrior (MCM 10) at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, June 10, 2024. VBSS is part of maritime interception operations that aim to delay, disrupt, or destroy enemy forces or supplies in the maritime domain. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)
|06.12.2024
|06.18.2024 23:26
|B-Roll
|928094
|240613-M-TU861-1001
|DOD_110394014
|00:01:26
|JP
|1
|1
