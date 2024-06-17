U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 23, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Wing Support Squadron 471, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct a motorized fire and maneuver exercise during Integrated Training Exercise 4-24 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 15, 2024. The MFME challenges Marines to conduct a live-fire convoy confronted by an unblocked ambush, ensuring the Marines remain combat-ready as they continue to provide vital support to Marine Air Ground Task Force 23 during ITX 4-24. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madisyn C. Paschal)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2024 01:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928076
|VIRIN:
|240615-M-QJ964-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110393719
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ITX 4-24: U.S. Reserve Marines conduct motorized fire and maneuver exercise, by LCpl Madisyn Paschal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
