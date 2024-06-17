Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITX 4-24: U.S. Reserve Marines conduct motorized fire and maneuver exercise

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Madisyn Paschal 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 23, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Wing Support Squadron 471, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct a motorized fire and maneuver exercise during Integrated Training Exercise 4-24 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 15, 2024. The MFME challenges Marines to conduct a live-fire convoy confronted by an unblocked ambush, ensuring the Marines remain combat-ready as they continue to provide vital support to Marine Air Ground Task Force 23 during ITX 4-24. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madisyn C. Paschal)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 01:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928076
    VIRIN: 240615-M-QJ964-1001
    Filename: DOD_110393719
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ITX 4-24: U.S. Reserve Marines conduct motorized fire and maneuver exercise, by LCpl Madisyn Paschal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MFR
    MFRITX424
    ITX424

