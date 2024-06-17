ITX 4-24: U.S. Reserve Marines conduct motorized fire and maneuver exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 23, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Wing Support Squadron 471, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct a motorized fire and maneuver exercise during Integrated Training Exercise 4-24 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 15, 2024. The MFME challenges Marines to conduct a live-fire convoy confronted by an unblocked ambush, ensuring the Marines remain combat-ready as they continue to provide vital support to Marine Air Ground Task Force 23 during ITX 4-24. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madisyn C. Paschal)