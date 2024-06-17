Why I Serve: Staff Sgt. Smolinski

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928074" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Trevor Smolinski with 21st Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, speaks about the opportunities and experience he has had in the Army during an interview at a training area on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 12, 2024. “I joined the Army because I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself,” said Smolinski. As a squad leader during the 2024 America’s First Corps Best Squad Competition, Smolinski led his team to a first place victory after five months of training and by winning two lower-level best squad competitions. His team will go on to compete at the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition in Fort Carson, Colorado in August of 2024. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)