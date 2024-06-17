Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve: Staff Sgt. Smolinski

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Trevor Smolinski with 21st Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, speaks about the opportunities and experience he has had in the Army during an interview at a training area on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 12, 2024. “I joined the Army because I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself,” said Smolinski. As a squad leader during the 2024 America’s First Corps Best Squad Competition, Smolinski led his team to a first place victory after five months of training and by winning two lower-level best squad competitions. His team will go on to compete at the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition in Fort Carson, Colorado in August of 2024. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 17:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 928074
    VIRIN: 240612-A-GR811-7096
    Filename: DOD_110393687
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Why I Serve: Staff Sgt. Smolinski, by SGT Chandler Coats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    JBLM
    ICORPS
    Why I Serve
    593rd ESC
    BestSquadCompetition

