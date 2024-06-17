Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll of 156TH CES Prime BEEF day exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    06.01.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nilsa Mendez 

    156th Wing

    B-roll of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, during the Prime BEEF day exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 1, 2024. The exercise tested the 156th CES operational readiness and response to several structural incidents due to a simulated gas tank explosion. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Nilsa Mendez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 16:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928070
    VIRIN: 240601-Z-OA329-1001
    Filename: DOD_110393623
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: CAROLINA, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll of 156TH CES Prime BEEF day exercise, by A1C Nilsa Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer Squadron
    Prime BEEF
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT