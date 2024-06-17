B-roll of 156TH CES Prime BEEF day exercise

B-roll of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, during the Prime BEEF day exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 1, 2024. The exercise tested the 156th CES operational readiness and response to several structural incidents due to a simulated gas tank explosion. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Nilsa Mendez)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 16:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928070
|VIRIN:
|240601-Z-OA329-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110393623
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
