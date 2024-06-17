Scott AFB hosts AMC-wide small-UAS summit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 375th Air Mobility Wing, Detachment-X, hosted their first ever small-unmanned aircraft system summit on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 12-13, 2024. The event brought together AMC stakeholders and leading industry vendors to discuss the future and best practices of this technology. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey and Airman 1st Class Daisy Quevedo)