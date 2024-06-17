Scott AFB hosts AMC-wide small-UAS summit

The 375th Air Mobility Wing, Detachment-X, hosted their first ever small-unmanned aircraft system summit on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 12-13, 2024. The event brought together AMC stakeholders and leading industry vendors to discuss the future and best practices of this technology. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey and Airman 1st Class Daisy Quevedo)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 16:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928068
|VIRIN:
|240618-F-PX896-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110393543
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT