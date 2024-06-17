Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scott AFB hosts AMC-wide small-UAS summit

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey and Airman 1st Class Daisy Quevedo

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    The 375th Air Mobility Wing, Detachment-X, hosted their first ever small-unmanned aircraft system summit on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 12-13, 2024. The event brought together AMC stakeholders and leading industry vendors to discuss the future and best practices of this technology. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey and Airman 1st Class Daisy Quevedo)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928068
    VIRIN: 240618-F-PX896-1001
    Filename: DOD_110393543
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Scott Air Force Base
    375th Air Mobility Wing
    Team Scott

