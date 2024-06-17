DPAA Training

Members of team Offutt took part in training recently learning the proper way to carry a casket for a dignified transfer of remains ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 16:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928066
|VIRIN:
|240606-F-JH094-5345
|Filename:
|DOD_110393475
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
