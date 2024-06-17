Scientists, engineers and technicians assigned to Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division conduct an improved surveillance test of a variety of 40mm smoke grenades aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 3, 2024. As the In-Service Engineering Agent for Marine Corps Systems Command’s Program Manager for Ammunition, NSWC Corona performs the testing to update the operational reliability and service life projection of the Marine Corps grenade stockpile.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 16:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928060
|VIRIN:
|240603-O-LY586-7539
|Filename:
|DOD_110393348
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NSWC Corona Tests Smoke Grenades for Marines, by James Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Live-fire range
Smoke Grenade
Range Officer
LEAVE A COMMENT