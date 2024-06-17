NSWC Corona Tests Smoke Grenades for Marines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Scientists, engineers and technicians assigned to Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division conduct an improved surveillance test of a variety of 40mm smoke grenades aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 3, 2024. As the In-Service Engineering Agent for Marine Corps Systems Command’s Program Manager for Ammunition, NSWC Corona performs the testing to update the operational reliability and service life projection of the Marine Corps grenade stockpile.