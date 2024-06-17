Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSWC Corona Tests Smoke Grenades for Marines

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Video by James Hancock 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division

    Scientists, engineers and technicians assigned to Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division conduct an improved surveillance test of a variety of 40mm smoke grenades aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 3, 2024. As the In-Service Engineering Agent for Marine Corps Systems Command’s Program Manager for Ammunition, NSWC Corona performs the testing to update the operational reliability and service life projection of the Marine Corps grenade stockpile.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 16:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928060
    VIRIN: 240603-O-LY586-7539
    Filename: DOD_110393348
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWC Corona Tests Smoke Grenades for Marines, by James Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Live-fire range

    Smoke Grenade

    Range Officer

    TAGS

    range
    grenade
    Marine Corps
    weapons
    NSWC Corona
    surveillance testing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT