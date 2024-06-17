Clean and Resilient Energy for the Department of Defense

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty host senior leaders from the Executive Officer of the President, DoD and Duke Energy to promote a new Defense Logistics Agency procurement for carbon-free electricity in the Duke Energy Progress region of NC and SC at Big Muddy Lake, Fort Liberty, NC.

This special event will announce a transformative investment that is aligned with President Biden's Federal Sustainability Plan goal to power the Federal Government with 100% clean electricity by 2030. In April 2024, DoD announced its participation in Duke Energy's Green Source Advantage programs in North and South Carolina to provide CFE to U.S. Army Fort LIberty, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Marine Air Station Cherry Point, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, and Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina. As part of this announcement, the DoD will purchase an estimated 135 megawatts of emissions-free solar energy as part of its CFE goal to help build a resilient, clean, and domestically-based electricity supply chain by 2030. The contract will provide Fort Liberty with enough CFE to help the installation consume roughly 75% of its electricity from emissions-free sources.

Fort Liberty primarily relies on commercial power to support its warfighting mission. While the Army maintains on-site backup power and is investing in new on-site energy generation and storage to support critical missions during short-term outages, a reliable and resilient commercial electric grid is essential to Fort Liberty's long-term readiness and the health and welfare of the Soldiers, military families, and civilians living in the community. DLA's new procurement contract will help bring new distributed, cleaner generation to the commercial grid improving service for all ratepayers by reducing the risk of outages and protecting against price volatility with traditional fossil fuel generation.