45th Field Artillery Brigade change of command

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Army National Guard’s 45th Field Artillery Brigade held a change of command ceremony at the Mustang Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mustang, Oklahoma, June 15, 2024, signifying the end of Col. Johnnie Dale Moss’ tenure and welcoming Lt. Col. William Kale Rogers as the new commander.



“I never had to worry about it with you in command,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma, “I just couldn't be happier, more proud of you, for successfully completing this assignment.”

Moss’ military journey began in February 1991, when he enlisted into the OKARNG as an infantryman. He later commissioned in 1994 and served in multiple positions throughout his career, including deployments to Kuwait, Azerbaijan and Germany.



During the ceremony, Moss was presented with the Legion of Merit, recognizing him for his exceptionally outstanding conduct and meritorious service to the United States.