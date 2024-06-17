Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    45th Field Artillery Brigade change of command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Video by Cpl. Danielle Rayon 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Army National Guard’s 45th Field Artillery Brigade held a change of command ceremony at the Mustang Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mustang, Oklahoma, June 15, 2024, signifying the end of Col. Johnnie Dale Moss’ tenure and welcoming Lt. Col. William Kale Rogers as the new commander.

    “I never had to worry about it with you in command,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma, “I just couldn't be happier, more proud of you, for successfully completing this assignment.”
    Moss’ military journey began in February 1991, when he enlisted into the OKARNG as an infantryman. He later commissioned in 1994 and served in multiple positions throughout his career, including deployments to Kuwait, Azerbaijan and Germany.

    During the ceremony, Moss was presented with the Legion of Merit, recognizing him for his exceptionally outstanding conduct and meritorious service to the United States.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 17:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928038
    VIRIN: 240615-Z-IN656-4982
    Filename: DOD_110393061
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 45th Field Artillery Brigade change of command, by CPL Danielle Rayon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    45th Field Artillery Brigade change of command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    change of command
    Oklahoma National Guard
    45th FAB
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT