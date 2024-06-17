Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRL Unveiled

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Video by John A James 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    From anechoic chambers to wind tunnels, munition ranges, simulators, centrifuges, supercomputers and more - we're peeking behind the curtain to explore AFRL's state-of-the-art facilities in the "AFRL Unveiled" series.

    The AFRL Unveiled Series showcases the amazing facilities that allow for the development and testing of technology to meet the current and future needs of the United States Air Force and Space Forces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 12:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928035
    VIRIN: 240618-F-CM244-8884
    Filename: DOD_110392875
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL Unveiled, by John A James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    TAGS

    facilities
    technology
    Unveiled
    AFRL Tech

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT