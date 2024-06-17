Resolute Sentinel 2024 ended June 14, 2024, with units dispersed throughout various locations in South America. The exercise connected service members from the U.S., Peru, Ecuador, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and France, strengthening interoperability and partnerships.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 12:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928029
|VIRIN:
|240614-F-EQ901-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110392767
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|LIMA, PE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, RS24 ends with stronger partnerships, joint capabilities, by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT