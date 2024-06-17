Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RS24 ends with stronger partnerships, joint capabilities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LIMA, PERU

    06.14.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer      

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    Resolute Sentinel 2024 ended June 14, 2024, with units dispersed throughout various locations in South America. The exercise connected service members from the U.S., Peru, Ecuador, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and France, strengthening interoperability and partnerships.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 12:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928029
    VIRIN: 240614-F-EQ901-1001
    Filename: DOD_110392767
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: LIMA, PE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RS24 ends with stronger partnerships, joint capabilities, by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    USSOUTHCOM
    StrengtheningPartnerships
    RS24
    ResoluteSentinel24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT