Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO E-3 & MNANG interview and B-roll for RF-A 24-2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBER, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman J. Michael Pena 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Royal Danish Air Force Capt. Kare P., a fighter allocator assigned to NATO's E-3A Airborne Warning and Control System Unit, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Tripp, director of operations of the Minnesota Air National Guard's 109th Airlift Squadron, comment on their experience as participants during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 13, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska offers unique opportunities to integrate various U.S. and allied forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 12:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 928028
    VIRIN: 240614-F-SB021-1001
    Filename: DOD_110392747
    Length: 00:08:35
    Location: JBER, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO E-3 & MNANG interview and B-roll for RF-A 24-2, by SrA J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    JBER
    joint interoperability
    RF-A 24-2
    Red Flag - Alaska
    E-3 AWACS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT