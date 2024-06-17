NATO E-3 & MNANG interview and B-roll for RF-A 24-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Royal Danish Air Force Capt. Kare P., a fighter allocator assigned to NATO's E-3A Airborne Warning and Control System Unit, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Tripp, director of operations of the Minnesota Air National Guard's 109th Airlift Squadron, comment on their experience as participants during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 13, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska offers unique opportunities to integrate various U.S. and allied forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)