    Oregon Air Guard receives first F-15EX Eagle II in Air Force

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    The Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Wing is now the first operational unit to have the F-15EX Eagle II in the entire Air Force. Tail number 008 arrived at Portland on June 5, 2024 at approximately 12:30 p.m. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Mr. Steven Conklin and Tech. Sgt. Kyle Mergeler, edited by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 12:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928025
    VIRIN: 240617-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_110392712
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: OREGON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Air Guard receives first F-15EX Eagle II in Air Force, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG
    Oregon Air National Guard
    National Guard
    142nd Wing
    F-15EX
    Eagle II

