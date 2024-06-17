The Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Wing is now the first operational unit to have the F-15EX Eagle II in the entire Air Force. Tail number 008 arrived at Portland on June 5, 2024 at approximately 12:30 p.m. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Mr. Steven Conklin and Tech. Sgt. Kyle Mergeler, edited by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 12:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928025
|VIRIN:
|240617-Z-PI747-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110392712
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Oregon Air Guard receives first F-15EX Eagle II in Air Force, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
