    Army Heritage Month

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Video by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    June is Army Heritage Month, the same month as the Army birthday. The purpose is to acknowledge and learn about the different cultures, religious beliefs and life experiences that have made our Soldiers and civilians who they are today.

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 13:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928017
    VIRIN: 240618-A-SZ193-6779
    Filename: DOD_110392384
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Heritage Month, by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army Birthday
    ArmyBday
    Army Heritage Month

