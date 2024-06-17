SB1 Scott Tetlow, a SWCC operator with Naval Special Warfare, competed in the 2024 CrossFit Games semifinal in Carson, CA, where he went head to head with 50 of the fittest men in the world for a chance to compete in the CrossFit Games. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney, Daniel West, and MC2 Bayley Foster/released)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 12:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928009
|VIRIN:
|240618-N-RT381-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110392280
|Length:
|00:08:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, From Naval Special Warfare to the CrossFit Games: SB1 Scott Tetlow Competes to be the Fittest Man on Earth, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
