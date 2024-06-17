Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Naval Special Warfare to the CrossFit Games: SB1 Scott Tetlow Competes to be the Fittest Man on Earth

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Video by Austin Rooney                              

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    SB1 Scott Tetlow, a SWCC operator with Naval Special Warfare, competed in the 2024 CrossFit Games semifinal in Carson, CA, where he went head to head with 50 of the fittest men in the world for a chance to compete in the CrossFit Games. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney, Daniel West, and MC2 Bayley Foster/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 12:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928009
    VIRIN: 240618-N-RT381-1001
    Filename: DOD_110392280
    Length: 00:08:28
    Location: US

    TAGS

    swcc
    weight lifting
    special warfare
    Crossfit
    workout
    fitness
    running
    powerlifting
    fit

