From Naval Special Warfare to the CrossFit Games: SB1 Scott Tetlow Competes to be the Fittest Man on Earth

SB1 Scott Tetlow, a SWCC operator with Naval Special Warfare, competed in the 2024 CrossFit Games semifinal in Carson, CA, where he went head to head with 50 of the fittest men in the world for a chance to compete in the CrossFit Games. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney, Daniel West, and MC2 Bayley Foster/released)