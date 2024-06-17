Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron take off at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England June 18, 2024. U.S. forces’ ability to quickly respond and assure Allies and partners rests upon the fact that they are located in Europe, forward and ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 08:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927993
|VIRIN:
|240618-F-XB433-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110391809
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, ENGLAND, GB
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, BTF 24-3 Take-offs, by A1C Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT